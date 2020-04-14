|
Rhoda Economos, 84, of Brockton died peacefully on April 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was born in Biddeford, Maine, and educated in Brockton schools. She received her bachelor's degree at Bridgewater State College and her master's degree in Teaching at Boston University. She taught in Norton Public Schools and was a dedicated Sunday school teacher at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton for over 60 years. She was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her sisters, Kasey Terpos of Florida and Irene Economos of Brockton; her two nephews, Louis Terpos and his wife Colleen of Maryland and Philip Terpos of New York; a great-nephew, Theodore Terpos; a great-niece, Theresa Terpos. She is also survived by her cousins, John and Maria Ghikas and family of New York, Panagioti and Lambrini Ghikas and family of Greece, Nicholas Liat of Virginia, Nicholas and Elena Lagos and family of Virginia, Mrs. Stavroula Economos of Maryland, Peter and Demi Anas and family of Maryland, Themis Economos Johnson and family of Maryland, Gregory Economos of Florida, Mrs. Aphrodite Economos of Watertown, Frances Economos Levas and family of Watertown and Christine Economos of Watertown. Her family would like to thank all who send inspiring words and messages in Rhoda's memory. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Brockton or the . For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2020