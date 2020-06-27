Richard A. Bottary Sr.
Richard A. Bottary Sr. 78, of Brockton, formerly of Mission Hill entered eternal rest June 21, 2020, due to cancer. Beloved husband of Martha (Murphy) Bottary of Brockton, devoted father of Catherine and John Pike of Brockton, Richard A. Jr. and Valeri Bottary of Brockton, Rachael and wife Dayle Wilkinson of Brockton, dedicated grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather 3, dear brother of Patricia E. Bottary of Brookline, endearing uncle to many nieces and nephews, great and great great, loving son of the late Mary R. (Pickett) and Joseph A. Bottary Sr. of Mission Hill. Also brother of the late Joseph A. Jr. of Canton, Theresa M. Poirier of Palm Springs, CA, William R. of Mission Hill, Kenneth F. of Mission Hill. Service on Saturday, June 27, 2-4 at Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton. For guest book, visit www.russellpicafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
I am not sure I can make the services, so I wanted to leave a message. We have known each other for a very long time. We us to have girlie night on Fridays with his wife. An he was always present. God Bless you,
Deborah Powers
