Richard "Rick" A. Keating, 76, of Brockton, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was the husband of Susan M. (Vasil) Keating; father of Dean Keating and his wife Judith, Craig Keating and Susan Salva; and grandfather of Kristin Robbins, Devin Gillespie, Ashley Keating and Skye Keating.
Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont Street, (Rt. 123) Brockton on Monday, October 26th from 12:00-1:00pm followed by a service at 1:00pm with COVID-19 restrictions.
For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.