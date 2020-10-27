1/
Richard A. Keating
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Rick" A. Keating, 76, of Brockton, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was the husband of Susan M. (Vasil) Keating; father of Dean Keating and his wife Judith, Craig Keating and Susan Salva; and grandfather of Kristin Robbins, Devin Gillespie, Ashley Keating and Skye Keating. Following cremation, a memorial gathering was held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont Street, (Rt. 123) Brockton on Monday, October 26. For online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneral home.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russell & Pica Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved