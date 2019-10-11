|
Richard A. "Dick" Lowe, age 85, of Brockton, died October 5, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of the late Madeline (Sessine) Lowe. Born and raised in Dedham, Dick was a graduate of Dedham High School. He had lived for many years in Middleboro before residing at Heights Crossing in Brockton. Dick had served in the U.S. Navy for almost forty years in both active and reserve duty. He retired from the Massachusetts Highway Department and previously had worked for the Brockton and Middleboro Housing Authorities. In his free time, Dick loved animals, fishing, vegetable gardening and was an avid sports enthusiast. He will be remembered by family and friends as a tough and brave man who never complained or asked for anything. He had been a wonderful husband, loving dad and cherished Papa. Richard was the father of Annette Desrosiers of Revere, Frank Lowe of Oxford, Maine, Richard Lowe Jr. of Plymouth, Scott Lowe of Rockland and Anna Rousseau of Middleboro. He leaves many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Phyllis Daley of South Dennis and the late Priscilla Galt and John Lowe. Burial with military honors will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, 1 Bennington Blvd., Bourne, on Wednesday, October 16, at 1 p.m. Donations in Dick's name may be made to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Mass, 1300 W. Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301 or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019