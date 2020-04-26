|
Richard A. Savage age 89 of West Bridgewater, died April 18, 2020. He was the husband of Rita (Malaney) Savage and father of Denise Vachon and husband Brian, Sherri Davis and husband Rusty and the late Lori Savage Jenkins. He leaves five grandchildren and four great grandchildren Graveside services will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery at a later date. Please make a donation in Dicks name to the West Bridgewater Permanent Firefighters Association, Local 2610, 99 Center St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020