|
|
Richard A. Sergio Sr., age 74, of East Falmouth, formerly of Brockton, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, after a period of failing health. Richard was the devoted husband for 56 years of Patricia A. (Villa) Sergio. Richard was the youngest of eleven children of the late Luigi and Pasqualena (Lembo) Sergio. Before his retirement, he had worked for the City of Brockton Water and Sewer Department. He was fun loving, laughed a lot, liked to dance and fish and play with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife Patricia, he leaves his children, Patricia M. DiCienzo and her companion William Haymaker of Lakeville, Richard A. Sergio Jr. and his wife Jodi of Easton, Susan M. Sergio of East Falmouth and Jeffrey D. Sergio and his wife Kimberly of Centerville. He was the cherished grandfather of Marie C. (DiCienzo) Jacinto and her husband Peter, Aaron Bowen, Jonathan Sergio, Wynter Sergio, Ava Sergio and his very special angel the late Gina Marie DiCienzo. He was the brother of Irene de Lalla, the late Joseph "Chuggy", Matthew "Gigi", Anthony "Dinny", Louis, Michael, Roger and Samuel Sergio, Angelina Rubicine, and Mary Hanney. He leaves many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Bob Kuehne. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Sunday, March 17, 2019, 2-5 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2019