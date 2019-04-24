|
|
Richard Annio Susi, age 77, of Brockton, known to family and friends as Dick, died Friday April 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center. Dick was born and raised in Brockton, son of the late Annio and Mary (Reino) Susi. Dick was a 1959 graduate of Brockton High School and graduated from Wentworth Institute with a degree in electronics. He served with the Army National Guard in the 1960s. For over 19 years Dick was the proprietor of Guard Aware Alarms Company and retired after 17 years as Assistant City Clerk of Brockton. Dick enjoyed golfing, boating, cooking for family and friends and especially spending time and spoiling his granddog Abby. Dick is survived by his children, Andrea Susi of Raynham, John Susi of Brockton; his cousin, Bobby Ciociola; best friend, Tony Zeoli; and his former wife, Mary (Cicchese) Susi. He was the brother of the late Robert Susi, who passed away as an infant in 1930. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Friday, April 26, from 4-6 p.m., followed by words of remembrance at 6 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Dicks name may be made to P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019