Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Washburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Washburn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Washburn Obituary
Richard A. Washburn, 89, of Middleboro and Holiday, Fla., formerly of Brockton and Easton, passed away on March 24, 2019, in Florida, under the care of his family. He was the loving husband of Marian "Eileen" (Daniels) Washburn for 64 years; father of Richard A. Washburn Jr. of Holiday, Fla.; a grandson, Matthew Washburn of Blountville, Tenn.; and one great-grandchild, Millie Rose Washburn. He was also the father of the late Scott A. Washburn and brother of the late Robert Washburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment with military honors will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be sent to St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549 or visit www.stcolettawi.org. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now