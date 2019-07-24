|
Richard A. Washburn, 89, of Middleboro and Holiday, Fla., formerly of Brockton and Easton, passed away on March 24, 2019, in Florida, under the care of his family. He was the loving husband of Marian "Eileen" (Daniels) Washburn for 64 years; father of Richard A. Washburn Jr. of Holiday, Fla.; a grandson, Matthew Washburn of Blountville, Tenn.; and one great-grandchild, Millie Rose Washburn. He was also the father of the late Scott A. Washburn and brother of the late Robert Washburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment with military honors will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be sent to St. Coletta of Wisconsin, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson, WI 53549 or visit www.stcolettawi.org. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 24, 2019