|
|
Richard A. Wood, 64, of Mashpee, formerly of Brockton, passed away on March 30, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Thomas Morgan and Alice (Sheahan) Wood. Born in Worcester, Rick enjoyed flying model airplanes and was a member of the aircraft owners and pilots associations. Rick also enjoyed working with computers. Over the years, he built several of his own computers. Before retiring he worked for CDM Smith in project controls. Rick graduated from Long Meadow High School and served in the United States Navy on the Destroyer USS Brownson. He was a loving brother and will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Rick is survived by his sisters, Pamela Wood of Mashpee, Cheryl Maas of Grand Haven, Mich.; his brother, James Wood of Centerville; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces. A visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte. 151), Mashpee, on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Church, 324 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., East Sandwich, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 6, 2019