Richard (Dick) B. Wentworth, age 84, of Brockton Died June 14, 2020 at Brockton Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dick was the son of Shirley Aldo Wentworth of Jackson, NH and Persis Freada Cleveland of Hyde Park NH. He and his family moved to Brockton 53 years ago from Dorchester, Ma. He served in the United States Air Force for three years in England and one year in California. He was married to Eleanor F. Jones in 1957 for 64 years until his death. They enjoyed travelling together all over the United States and Caribbean and one of their greatest treasures was their Roadtrek camper which they had the opportunity to travel in comfort. Dick also enjoyed fishing, tenting, boating especially on the ocean and our any fun filled family reunions in his back yard. He volunteered in Brockton helping Lynn Smith and her many groups clean parks, dig post holes for the Little Free Libraries, The Easter Egg hunt at the Fruth Center, St. Pauls Episcopal Church and Grace Chapel Episcopal Church. He was active and still working at his window cleaning business, Wentworth Cleaning Company until 2018 when his condition deteriorated so that he could no longer do the work. His sense of humor kept everyone laughing. He was always able to fix just about anything. Some of his favorite sayings were "good enough", "oh boy, oh boy" and "aye mi mama". He is survived by his wife Eleanor, two daughters Dianna Hauf, of Windham, N.H., wife of Allen Hauf and three children, Sean, Amanda and Mary, and Cynthia Bourcier, wife of James Bourcier of Ware and daughter Samantha Rochon of NH; his two sons Richard Wentworth II (deceased) and his wife Margaret Wentworth of Mansfield and their daughter Kathryn Greenfield of Franklin, and Kenneth Wentworth and his wife Elizabeth Witham of Aquinnah, Ma. Please note that the current Massachusetts regulations must be followed to be allowed to enter the funeral home or church which are but not limited to face masks and social distancing. Family and close friends are welcome to attend visiting hours Thursday, from 3-7 pm in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. A funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, and private burial with family members will be at Beaver Cemetery, East Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 17, 2020.