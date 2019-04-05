|
Richard C. Lewis, 86, of Brockton, died April 2, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. After graduation from Brockton High School in 1950, he served in the U.S. Air Force in England during the Korean War. He was employed by Bay State Gas as a gasfitter for 37 years and was a union treasurer. He was a bartender at many area lounges; enjoyed playing golf at D.W. Field Golf Club and playing cards; and he was a member of Club National. Dick served on the Brockton Housing Authority board of directors as a member and chairman. In retirement, he worked for the Belcher family at Waitt Funeral Home. Dick was the beloved husband of Virginia (Capozzi) Lewis for 55 years; loving father of Valerie Brower Foote and her husband Steven Foote and Matthew Lewis and his wife Paula; dear grandfather of Alexandra and Noelle Brower and Samantha and Nicholas Lewis; he also leaves his cousins the Galligans. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday 1-4 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, his funeral Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Waitt Funeral Home, funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Church and burial at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
