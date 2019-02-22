|
Richard C. Scanlon, 76, of Kingston passed away on February 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Scanlon, he was the loving father to Andrew Scanlon and his wife Tina of Kingston and Mary Scanlon of Plymouth; brother to sisters, Susan and Ann, both of Naples, Fla.; cherished grandfather to A.J. Smith of Plymouth and Callie and Tommy Scanlon of Kingston. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 26, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Kingston. Graveside services will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Floats at www.hopefloatswellness.org or to Cranberry Area Hospice, at 36 Cordage Park Cir., Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. To offer condolences, or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2019