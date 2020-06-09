Richard C. Wallace of Middleboro passed Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020, peacefully at his home with his family by his side, at the age of 78. Richard was born in Boston, son of the late Marjorie E. (Dasha) and Richard C. Wallace and was raised in Dorchester and Somerville. He joined the Navy when he was seventeen and attended the Naval Access training school. He was stationed aboard the USS Topeka (cIg8) and served as a signalman. He spent time on the U.S. coasts before deploying to the Far East. When he returned home, he met Ellen, the love of his life and wife of fifty-four years. After moving to Brockton, they had three beautiful daughters who blessed them with three grandsons. Richard continued with the Navy working on the USS Constitution as a shipwright crew member restoring the ship, ultimately retiring as the Maintenance Restoration Manager for NHD (Naval Historical Detachment, Boston). The height of his career was preparing her for the historic sail in 1997 commemorating the ships 200th birthday. Richard and his crew trained on the USCGS Barque Eagle for the sail. He served as the Captain of the main topmast and was pinned his chiefs anchors from the Master Chief and Secretary of the Navy aboard the sail. He retired the following year with thirty-four years of Naval service. He then moved to Halifax and worked twenty years for the YMCA of East Bridgewater as Maintenance Supervisor. He loved his work there, but mostly the people who all knew him as "Papa". After retiring from the YMCA, he and his wife moved to Oak Point in Middleboro and have since made many new friends. Richard enjoyed his time at the clubhouse with his "buddies" and especially the pool hall (which they lovingly had named after him in his honor). Richard worked with the American Legion and served three years as the Commander of Post 332 in Halifax. He was a supporter of many veterans' organizations, a proud American and a true patriot. His joys were forty years of hockey and camping with good friends and spending time with his family. A proud American and a people person who always had a smile on his face, his favorite quote was "You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and the manner in which you live" by Stuart Scott. Richard is survived by his wife, Ellen, his three daughters, Tracey, Tammy and Terri, his grandsons, Kenny, James and Charlie, his sister-in-law, Marie and her husband John. Visiting hours with Covid-19 phase 2 restrictions will be held in the East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 35 Spring Street, Wednesday, June 10, from 4-6 p.m. A private family service is planned planned for 6 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in the Massachusaetts National Cemetery, Bourne, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his memory to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1204, Easton, MA 02334-1204 (please include a note indicating this is a memorial for Richard Wallace). For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. East Bridgewater Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 9, 2020.