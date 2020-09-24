1/1
Richard E. Parker Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. "Dick" Parker Sr., age 87, of Brockton, died September 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of Rita M. (LaPointe) Parker for 62 years. Dick was born in Brockton, a son of the late Edward and Emma (Nelson) Parker and remained a lifelong resident of the city. He was a 1951 graduate of Brockton High School. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He also served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve. For over 25 years, Dick worked for the United States Postal Service in Brockton and retired in 1992. In his free time, Dick enjoyed gardening, camping, horseshoes and listening to country music. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a quiet and easy going man who always saw the good in people. Dick was the father of Debra Kaplan and her husband Jeffrey of Brockton and Richard E. Parker Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Foxborough; the grandfather of Andrew Sweeney and his wife Amanda of Haverhill, Jonathan Parker of Foxborough, Brandon Parker and his wife Kayla of Ashby, and Michael Morrissey of Brockton. He was the brother of the late Robert Parker and Barbara Ledoux. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (rte. 123) Brockton on Sunday 2-5pm. Funeral service in the funeral home on Monday at 10 am. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. There is a maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved