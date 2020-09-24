Richard E. "Dick" Parker Sr., age 87, of Brockton, died September 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of Rita M. (LaPointe) Parker for 62 years. Dick was born in Brockton, a son of the late Edward and Emma (Nelson) Parker and remained a lifelong resident of the city. He was a 1951 graduate of Brockton High School. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He also served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve. For over 25 years, Dick worked for the United States Postal Service in Brockton and retired in 1992. In his free time, Dick enjoyed gardening, camping, horseshoes and listening to country music. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a quiet and easy going man who always saw the good in people. Dick was the father of Debra Kaplan and her husband Jeffrey of Brockton and Richard E. Parker Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Foxborough; the grandfather of Andrew Sweeney and his wife Amanda of Haverhill, Jonathan Parker of Foxborough, Brandon Parker and his wife Kayla of Ashby, and Michael Morrissey of Brockton. He was the brother of the late Robert Parker and Barbara Ledoux. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (rte. 123) Brockton on Sunday 2-5pm. Funeral service in the funeral home on Monday at 10 am. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. There is a maximum of 40 people in the funeral home at any one time.