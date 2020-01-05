|
|
Richard Graeme Macdonald, 90, of Venice, Florida, passed away on December 30, 2019. He was born in South Weymouth, Massachusetts. He graduated from Bryant College in Rhode Island and serv- ed in the Marines. Making his home in West Bridgewater, MA, he worked at the Boston Paper Board Company. He later opened EMCA Paper Company in Berlin NH. Moved to Venice, FL, in 2001, he enjoyed walking, playing cards, collecting antiques including many mechanical banks and he was an avid reader. Mac was feisty and funny. The family is thankful for wonderful memories. Preceded in death by Wayne (son), Catherine (daughter), Daniel (stepson) Coleman. Survived by Susan (daughter-in-law), Deborah (daughter) (Butch) Graham, Susan (daughter) (Rich) Lomas, Rick (son) (Sandi), Jack (stepson) (Janet) Coleman, William (stepson) Coleman, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Memorial Contributions may be made to Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation in honor of his grandson, Sammy, who has this rare disease. Address is 8 Sorrento Drive, PO Box 1153, Osprey, FL 34229 www.pmfs.org
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 5, 2020