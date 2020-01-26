|
|
Richard "Dick" Gaul, of Avon, passed away at home, January 10, 2020 at the age of 77. Dick served in the US Marine Corps and worked at Mass Engineering in Avon as a steel shop foreman. He had many friends at the Milton American Legion, Avon , and Amvets. Beloved husband for 53 years of Leanora (Rugo) Gaul. Loving father of Donna Kerr and husband Steve of N.C. and Stephen Gaul and his wife Magda of Abington. Dear brother of Mike Gaul of Middleboro, Kevin Gaul and Gino Gaul, both of N.H., and the late James and William Gaul. Cherished grandfather of Ian, Ashley, and Kora May. Son of the late Jim and Ann (Spolidoro) Gaul. Also survived by his sisters/brothers-in-law, 19 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Memorial visiting hours were held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph on Saturday, January 25, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donation in Dick's memory can be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or via woundedwarriorproject.org. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020