|
|
Richard H. Braley, age 85, of Whitman, formerly of East Bridgewater, passed on March 29, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. Richard was the loving husband of 63 years to Judith (Ripley) Braley; father of sons, Steven and wife Faith, Scott and wife MaryJane, Stuart and wife Theresa; and daughter, Suzanne Jenkins and husband Edward of Va.; grandfather to 13; and great-grandfather to 7. Richard was born Oct. 25, 1934, in Brockton, to the late Carlton and Hilda (Lawson) Braley. He graduated from Whitman High School. He served in the Navy during the Korean conflict, and was a retiree from UPS. Due to the Coronavirus, services will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2020