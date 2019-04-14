|
Richard H. "Rick" Gentile, age 70, of Brockton, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, after a period of failing health. He was born and raised in Brockton, a son of the late Thomas and Mary (Miltinis) Gentile, and had been a resident of South Easton for 58 years. A graduate of Oliver Ames High School, Rick earned his bachelor's degree from Northeastern University and master's degree from Boston College. For over 25 years, he worked at both The Enterprise and The Boston Globe as a staff writer and retired in 2005. Rick's interests included writing, politics, history, reading and keeping up with current events. He enjoyed playing golf with his father as members of Thorny Lea Golf Club. He was particularly proud of having shot a hole-in-one. Rick will be remembered as a quiet and gentle person who enjoyed watching old movies and cheering on the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was a loyal and contributing member of the Easton Republican Town Committee and the Massachusetts GOP. He was very dedicated to his parents and was the care giver to his mother Mary. Rick is survived by six cousins, Patricia Gentile of Brockton, Robert Gentile of Bridgewater, Mary Beth McDaniel of Cambridge, William Gladu of Middleboro, Dennis Galvin of Westford and Kathleen Galvin Costanza of Charlottesville, Va. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 433 West St., Brockton. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rick's name to the , 309 Waverley Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019