Richard H. McMahon
Richard H. McMahon , 83, of West Bridgewater, died peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betsy" McMahon. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Richard L. McMahon and Pauline H. McMahon. Richard served in the Army and Army Reserves from 1954 to 2001 which included one tour in Germany and two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. Richard was active in the American Legion, Masonic Lodges, Standish Sportsmens Club and several community organizations. He is also survived by his daughters, Marla Giovanoni and her husband Brian of Middleboro and Jana Cabral and her husband Scott of Middleboro; his brother Courtney H. McMahon and his wife Joanne of Centerville; his grandchildren, Paul Giovanoni, Julia Giovanoni, Brandon Cabral, Makayla Cabral and Hunter Cabral. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rt28) West Bridgewater on Tuesday from 4:00PM-7:00PM. A graveside funeral service will be held in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater on Wednesday at 11:00AM. For guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 16, 2020
My Deepest condolences to all of you. Dick was a great man, so dedicated to the town. I will never forget his guidence with scouts and flags on the graves. It was truly an honor to know him. God bless all of you,
Denise
Friend
August 16, 2020
What a wonderful spirited man. It was a pleasure to be in his company. His work in the Valley of Southeast will be missed. " Well Done My Brother"
FREDERICK H SCHULENBURG
Friend
August 16, 2020
Dear Jana and family,
I’m so sorry for your great loss. May your memories comfort you at this most difficult time.
Danae Lamarre
Classmate
August 16, 2020
Col. McMahon,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army and USAR-especially during the Vietnam War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
