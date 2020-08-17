Richard H. McMahon , 83, of West Bridgewater, died peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betsy" McMahon. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Richard L. McMahon and Pauline H. McMahon. Richard served in the Army and Army Reserves from 1954 to 2001 which included one tour in Germany and two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. Richard was active in the American Legion, Masonic Lodges, Standish Sportsmens Club and several community organizations. He is also survived by his daughters, Marla Giovanoni and her husband Brian of Middleboro and Jana Cabral and her husband Scott of Middleboro; his brother Courtney H. McMahon and his wife Joanne of Centerville; his grandchildren, Paul Giovanoni, Julia Giovanoni, Brandon Cabral, Makayla Cabral and Hunter Cabral. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rt28) West Bridgewater on Tuesday from 4:00PM-7:00PM. A graveside funeral service will be held in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater on Wednesday at 11:00AM. For guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
