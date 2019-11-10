|
Richard Henry Moreau, age 77, of Bridgewater died peacefully in his sleep on November 6, 2019. He was the husband of the late Karen Lee (Stewart) Moreau. He was born in Fall River and lived in Bridgewater for over thirty years. Richard was a cabinet maker for Farina Brothers in Holbrook and retired from Norwell Lighting in Taunton. Richard is survived by his two daughters, Karen Moreau-Ceballos and her husband John of Melrose and Christina Moreau and her partner Roy Farias of Bridgewater. He also leaves a beloved grandson, Christian Curley. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019