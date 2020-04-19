Home

Richard J. Drobiak Obituary
Richard J. Drobiak, 81, of Brockton, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara J. (St. Germain) Drobiak, the father of Christine Ukleja, Susan Drobiak, Deborah Bressette, Kimberly McGrath, Richard J. Drobiak, Jr. and the late Jacqueline Travers. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services will be private for the immediate family. Arrangements by the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton. For full obituary, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020
