Richard J. Mooney, of Weymouth, died December 12, 2019. Loving father of John M. Mooney of Quincy and late Richard A. Mooney. Cherished grandfather of Hunter and Addison Mooney of Taunton. Caring brother of Anne L. DeMarco and her husband Michael of Abington and Gail Rossi and her husband Richard of Pembroke. Dear friend of Nancy and Steve Shaw of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard was born in Quincy and grew up in Weymouth where he lived for most of his life. He was a proud United States Army Veteran who received a Bronze Star during the Vietnam War. Richard worked for the United States Post Office for many years before his retirement. He was an avid Boston sports fan especially for the Bruins and Patriots. Richard will be remembered for his kind and charming personality. His main passion in life was his family and spending time with those he loved. Richard will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m.Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org/donate. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 14, 2019