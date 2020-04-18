Home

Memorial Alternatives
205 Center St
Bangor, ME 04401
(207) 945-4788
Richard L. Benson

Richard L. Benson Obituary
Richard "Benny" L. Benson, 72, died peacefully April 11, 2020, at his home, with his wife, Cindy (Trop), at his side. He was born January 5, 1948, in Elmwood, East Bridgewater. If he was your friend, he was your friend forever. Benny was a kind soul who lived his life the way he wanted. He was a retired skilled carpenter who loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. Benny is survived by his wife, Cindy (Trop); and extended family. He was admired and respected by so many genuine friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed at Memorial-Alternatives.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 18, 2020
