Richard L. Dickie, 82, of Pembroke, passed away August 13th, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Mildred (Smith) Dickie. Loving father of Brian Dickie and his wife Debra pf Plympton, Beverly Simmons of Brockton, Gail Johnston and her husband Douglas of Ohio, Lynne Best and her husband John of Carver. Graveside services will be held on Monday August 17th at 11:00AM in the Northville Cemetery, East Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be on Sunday August 16th from 3:00-5:00PM in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St (Rt58 at the rotary circle) Whitman For full obituary, online condolences and directions please visit ww.blanchardfc.com
