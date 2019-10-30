|
Richard L. Searle III "Dick", of Wilton, N. H., formerly of Whitman, died on Friday, October 25, 2019. Dick was a husband, dad, son, ham radio operator, NASCAR race lover, Ford truck loyalist, self-taught arborist and retired engineer. He died exactly the way he wanted, suddenly and unexpectedly while working in his beloved yard on one of his new antennas. Dick was born in Brockton, Mass. to proud parents Richard L Searle II (Dick) and Beverly (Butterfield) Searle on Feb 18, 1944. Dick grew up in Whitman, Mass. playing hockey and developing a love of radios. Dick studied electrical engineering while in the army and went on to have a long career working for the MWRA (Massachusetts Water Resources Authority). Dick was head coach for multiple N.H. State Bantam and Midget teams during his 10 years with Southern New Hampshire Youth Hockey Assoc. He also served as head coach for New Hampshire All Star teams during his time. Dick took great pride in teaching kids to skate and cultivate their love of hockey. His volunteer efforts produced many college, semi-pro and NHL players and current coaches. Dick happily retired 3 years ago to focus on his many beloved hobbies. Dick always kept the bird feeder full for the local birds passing through and he loved to work on his home, which he shared with his wife & best friend, Betsy Longo. Dick is survived by his wife, Betsy Longo, his 2 kids Richard R. Searle (Bozeman, MT) and Jen Searle (Los Angeles, Calif.) and 6 grandkids, Kaden, Mack, Gavin, Josie, George and Grace. Dick was a true patriot and maverick, a loyal friend to many, a proud dad and grampie and a loving husband who will be forever missed. So long for now, signing off, K1VWJ over. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours to be held Sunday, November 3, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 @ the rotary) Whitman. Burial will take place on Monday, November 4, at 10 a.m. in the St. James Cemetery, Harvard Street, Whitman. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2019