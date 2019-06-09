Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lindskog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lindskog


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Lindskog Obituary
Richard Lindskog, 60, of Brockton, passed away on June 5, 2019, after a sudden illness. Son of late Janet and Roy Lindskog, he was born on October 26, 1958 on Nouasseur Air Force base in Morocco. Upon completing high school, he joined The United States Marine Corp where he served as a mortar man and was able to travel the world. When that time of his life came to an end, he returned to his family and settled in the Brockton area, where he worked in the construction industry for many years. Richard was an avid Harley Davidson and Classic car enthusiast. If he was not working, you would find him in his garage with the music playing, while he was working on one of his cars or motorcycles. If not there, he would be at a car show with his brother Ken. Richard will forever be remembered by Christopher Lindskog, his one and only son; Brianna Briggs, the mother of his two grandchildren, Kiera and Kodah Lindskog, who were his greatest joy in life; Kenneth Lindskog, his brother and best friend; Rita Lindskog, his sister-in-law; Kimberly Manning, his longtime companion; and Dozer and Gemma Mae is two dogs. Private family services. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now