Richard Lindskog, 60, of Brockton, passed away on June 5, 2019, after a sudden illness. Son of late Janet and Roy Lindskog, he was born on October 26, 1958 on Nouasseur Air Force base in Morocco. Upon completing high school, he joined The United States Marine Corp where he served as a mortar man and was able to travel the world. When that time of his life came to an end, he returned to his family and settled in the Brockton area, where he worked in the construction industry for many years. Richard was an avid Harley Davidson and Classic car enthusiast. If he was not working, you would find him in his garage with the music playing, while he was working on one of his cars or motorcycles. If not there, he would be at a car show with his brother Ken. Richard will forever be remembered by Christopher Lindskog, his one and only son; Brianna Briggs, the mother of his two grandchildren, Kiera and Kodah Lindskog, who were his greatest joy in life; Kenneth Lindskog, his brother and best friend; Rita Lindskog, his sister-in-law; Kimberly Manning, his longtime companion; and Dozer and Gemma Mae is two dogs. Private family services. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on June 9, 2019