|
|
Richard M. Grispi, 53, of Plympton, passed away on February 6, 2019. He was the beloved husband to Coreen Grispi; loving father to Nicole Skeffington, Jesse Skeffington, Joshua Grispi, and Joel Grispi; son of late Edmund Grispi and Sandra Slauenwhite and her husband Alfred; brother to Deborah Cox, Edmund Grispi Jr., and Renee Borges; cherished grandfather to Jasmine, Caden, Savannah, Joshua Jr., Gracie Mae, Hunter, Riley, and Austin. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 11, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 12, at 11 a.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Kingston. To offer condolences to the Grispi family, floral arrangements, or directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2019