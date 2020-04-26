|
Richard J. Murphy, Dick, age 90, passed away on April 21, 2020. Formerly of Walpole, Dick lived his later years in North Easton to be near his daughters. He was born to Mary (Hanley) and James G. Murphy in Dorchester on August 21, 1929 and always considered Dot his home. He also lived in Belmont for many years where he created long-standing friendships. Dick graduated from Commerce High in 1948. He married Mary (Osborne) Murphy in 1954 living in Dorchester before building a home in Walpole in 1959. A 1969 graduate of Northeastern University, he worked diligently to earn a Business degree going to school at night over several years while working full time. He built his career at New England Telephone where he retired with 39 years of service as a Legal Investigator. Simultaneously, he entered the Army National Guard in 1948 serving honorably for many years and rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel when he retired. In addition to his passion for the military, Dick enjoyed politics on many levels | reading non-fiction, discussing issues and working on campaigns. Most of all, he loved being surrounded by family and friends. Loving father of Mary Beth and her husband Ken Keating of Foxboro, MA and Denise and her husband Bill Kotopoulos of North Easton, MA. Husband of the late Mary Osborne Murphy and the late Marilyn Sarno Murphy. Loving brother of Jeanne Hynds of Sandown, NH, Sheila Connors of Marshfield, MA, the late Patricia Foley and the late Brian Murphy. Cherished grandfather of Meghan (Keating) French, Erin Keating, Brendan Keating, Tom Kotopoulos, James Kotopoulos. Great grandfather to Avery Nelson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Dicks family has decided that his visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole, MA. Interment will take place in May at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA. A Life Celebration honoring Dicks legacy will be held in the months to come. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dicks name may be made to: , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020