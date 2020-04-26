Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Murphy


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Murphy Obituary
Richard J. Murphy, Dick, age 90, passed away on April 21, 2020. Formerly of Walpole, Dick lived his later years in North Easton to be near his daughters. He was born to Mary (Hanley) and James G. Murphy in Dorchester on August 21, 1929 and always considered Dot his home. He also lived in Belmont for many years where he created long-standing friendships. Dick graduated from Commerce High in 1948. He married Mary (Osborne) Murphy in 1954 living in Dorchester before building a home in Walpole in 1959. A 1969 graduate of Northeastern University, he worked diligently to earn a Business degree going to school at night over several years while working full time. He built his career at New England Telephone where he retired with 39 years of service as a Legal Investigator. Simultaneously, he entered the Army National Guard in 1948 serving honorably for many years and rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel when he retired. In addition to his passion for the military, Dick enjoyed politics on many levels | reading non-fiction, discussing issues and working on campaigns. Most of all, he loved being surrounded by family and friends. Loving father of Mary Beth and her husband Ken Keating of Foxboro, MA and Denise and her husband Bill Kotopoulos of North Easton, MA. Husband of the late Mary Osborne Murphy and the late Marilyn Sarno Murphy. Loving brother of Jeanne Hynds of Sandown, NH, Sheila Connors of Marshfield, MA, the late Patricia Foley and the late Brian Murphy. Cherished grandfather of Meghan (Keating) French, Erin Keating, Brendan Keating, Tom Kotopoulos, James Kotopoulos. Great grandfather to Avery Nelson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. As a result of the ongoing health crisis in the world and our community and with genuine concern for the well-being of all involved, Dicks family has decided that his visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole, MA. Interment will take place in May at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA. A Life Celebration honoring Dicks legacy will be held in the months to come. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dicks name may be made to: , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -