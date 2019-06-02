|
|
Richard Nelson "Dick" Bail, 76, passed away May 29, 2019 at his home in West Newton, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife Arlynne, daughter Lisa, and sons Chris and Jeff. The memorial service will be held at the First Unitarian Church in West Newton, Massachusetts on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to www.communitieswithoutborders.org. For online guest book please visit www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 2, 2019