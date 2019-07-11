|
|
Richard O. St. Onge, age 84, of Brockton died July 6, 2019. Richard was the devoted husband for 65 years of Roberta (Wise) St. Onge. Born in Brockton, and raised and educated in West Bridgewater, he was the son of the late Ovila and Frances (Tompkins) St. Onge. He had been employed by the state as a Security Police Officer for 21 years. Richard loved his family, country music and the Boston Red Sox. Richard was the father of Linda, David and Kris St. Onge, and the late Paul and Rick St. Onge. He is also survived by a sister, Nancy Carvalho; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Sunday, July 14, 2-5 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Monday at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Melrose Cemetery. Donations in Richard's name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on July 11, 2019