Richard Powers, age 58, of Raynham, passed away peacefully September 15, 2019, in the Life Care Center of Raynham, following a lengthy illness. Richard was born in Dorchester, the son of Edward Powers Sr. of Raynham and his late mother Mary (Brown) Powers. He resided in Raynham most of his life. Richard was educated in Raynham schools. He worked as a painter for Wyman Painting Company in Berkley until his health had allowed him. He enjoyed watching sports, visiting casinos, he had a kind heart and often helped others and above all he cherished his time with family. In addition to his father, Richard leaves his siblings, Edward Powers Jr. and wife Holly of Raynham, Stephen Powers of Keene, N.H., and Michael Powers and wife Karen of Summerfield, Fla. Richard also leaves several nieces and nephews and many friends. Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, on Friday, September 20, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral home service will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our web site www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019