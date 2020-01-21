Home

Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Richard R. McMasters

Richard R. McMasters Obituary
Richard R. "Richie" McMasters, 71, of Brockton, died January 19, 2020, after a long illness. Richie is survived by his loving daughter, Correen Reis and her husband Gino of Stoughton; stepson, Kyle Nowlin; grandchildren, Victoria and Nicholas of Stoughton; great-grandson, Dominic Alvarado of Stoughton; his loving and devoted brother, Ronald McMasters and his wife Christine of Bridgewater; as well as his brother, Francis McMasters of S. Dighton; many nieces and nephews, most especially Colin McMasters of Jupiter, Fla., and Kendra McMasters of Raynham; great-nephew, Dominic McQuillen of Jupiter, Fla. In addition, he leaves behind his one true love, lifelong friend and former wife, Escelia "Sissy" Dutra of Brockton. Richard was the son of the late Nancy McMasters and Raymond Haskins; as well as the brother of the late John Rock. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 4-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. Cremation and private family burial at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Call 508-583-7272or visit www.waittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020
