Richard R. Millette, age 91, of Middleborough, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Morton Hospital in Taunton. Born in Middleborough, Richard was the son of the late Leon and Bertha (Brindeau) Millette. He grew up in Middleborough and attended Middleborough Public Schools speaking French as his first language while learning English. For many years, Richard worked for the Middleborough Parks Department and was the town's animal inspector. He also was a builder at the Carver Cotton Gin Machinery formerly located in East Bridgewater. Richard was an avid gardener; he loved growing many different kinds of flowers and a large variety of vegetables. He enjoyed clam-digging down on the Cape as well as bottle digging, searching for old jugs along the Nemasket River. He was a charter member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 64 in Middleborough. Richard was a quiet and simple gentleman; he will be sorely missed. Richard was the beloved longtime companion of Laura Adams of Middleborough; loving father of Gerard Millette and his wife Rita of Quincy, Joanne Millette of Wisconsin, Judy Hall of Charlestown, Paul Millette and his wife Kathleen of Whitman, David Millette of Douglas, devoted grandfather of Matthew, Marc, Andrew, Michelle, Robert, Marie, Phillip and great-grandfather of eight; dear brother of Jacqueline Robbins and her husband Frank of Middleborough and the late France, Giselle, Gerard and Lorraine. Richard is also survived by Laura's children, Ronald, John, Donald, Jean, Patricia, Tom, Laura, the late Mary, late Michelle as well as 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral and interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the American Legion, Veterans and Children Foundation, American Legion Department of Massachusetts, RM546-2 Statehouse, Boston, MA 02133. For online condolences, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
