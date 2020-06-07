Richard R. Therrien
Richard R. Therrien, 66, of Brockton passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Born March 21, 1954, Richie moved to Brockton many years ago and worked for Brockton Shell for over 20 years. There he met many people who he came to consider friends. Richie is survived by his lifetime love, Lori, his best friend, Linda, his buddy, J.J., and his son, Richie Jr. He was also the father of the late Michael. Services will be held in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Richie requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.

Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 7, 2020.
