Richard R. Young, 80, of Brockton passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Beth Israel Medical Center in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Cora A. (Reed) Young. Richard was born to Paul and Pauline Young in Greene County, Georgia. He joined Spring Creek Baptist Church at an early age. He graduated from Floyd T Curry High School in 1959. He later moved to Boston. His parents and siblings followed later. He served in the U.S. Army and later married Cora Reed Young and to this union two daughters were born, Tara and Kendra. Prior to this union, he had a son Glenn Tolbert, born in Madison, Georgia. Richard retired from Roxbury Community College after working as an Inventory & Supply Manager for 34 years. He enjoyed family outings, traveling and camping. He will truly be missed by family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, at 11 a.m. in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 24 Pleasant St., Brockton. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance is limited to 50 people. All people entering the church must wear a mask. Interment will be on Monday, August 10, at 11:15 a.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Connery Avenue in Bourne. The family of Richard Young wishes to express its sincere appreciation for the thoughtfulness and the love they have been given during their time of bereavement. For directions, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
.