|
|
Richard S. "Dick" Briggs, age 80, of Canton passed away April 10, 2019, at the Walpole Healthcare Center. Born and raised in Abington, he graduated from Abington High School, Class of 1956, where he was the Class treasurer, played on the basketball team and was the recipient of the Rensselaer Medal for Mathematics. Early in his career he worked as a draftsman for the Quincy Shipyard and then went on to work as an engineer for Chas T. Main, Stone & Webster and Simon's Engineering before retiring. While working and raising a young family he took some engineering classes at Northeastern University. Dick loved spending time on Cape Cod, sailing, and attending Abington High School football games. Beloved husband of Marina Kofman, he was the father of David Briggs of Brewster, Sherri Bailey and her husband Peter of East Bridgewater, and Christopher Briggs and his husband William McElroy of Harwich; stepfather of Igor Kofman and his wife Natalia and Michael Kofman and his wife Christine all of Weston; grandfather of Sean Bailey of Dorchester, Aaron Bailey of East Bridgewater, and Julia and Eliana Kofman of Weston; brother of Donald Briggs of Newtown, Pa., Linda Dempsey and her husband Paul of Hanson and Robert Briggs of Brockton. He is also survived by his former wife, Jean (Hoyt) Carey of Chatham. Relatives and friends invited to attend a funeral service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Canton, Friday at 2:30. Burial private. To sign guest book, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com. Dockray & Thomas 781-828-0811
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2019