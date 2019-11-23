Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fagone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard S. Fagone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard S. Fagone Obituary
Richard S. Fagone, age 71, of Canton passed away November 21, 2019. Born in Winthrop, he was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School. Rick was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Era. He previously lived in Randolph for 22 years before moving to Canton 5 years ago. Rick was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed fishing and boating. Beloved husband of Patricia Hart. Father of Jennifer Hart of Canton, Rebecca Fagone of Taunton, and Steven Fagone of Canton. Grandfather of Aaron and Ariana Hart and Isabella and Jayden Fagone. Soon-to-be great-grandfather of Mason Richard Keefe. He was the brother of Frank Fagone of Hanson and the late Barbara Kastrup, David and Mark Fagone, Richard Schwartz and Carolyn Hill. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Canton, Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Funeral service and burial private. Donations may be made in his memory to the Canton Veterans Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For guest book, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -