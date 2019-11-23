|
Richard S. Fagone, age 71, of Canton passed away November 21, 2019. Born in Winthrop, he was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School. Rick was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Era. He previously lived in Randolph for 22 years before moving to Canton 5 years ago. Rick was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed fishing and boating. Beloved husband of Patricia Hart. Father of Jennifer Hart of Canton, Rebecca Fagone of Taunton, and Steven Fagone of Canton. Grandfather of Aaron and Ariana Hart and Isabella and Jayden Fagone. Soon-to-be great-grandfather of Mason Richard Keefe. He was the brother of Frank Fagone of Hanson and the late Barbara Kastrup, David and Mark Fagone, Richard Schwartz and Carolyn Hill. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., Canton, Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Funeral service and burial private. Donations may be made in his memory to the Canton Veterans Service Department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For guest book, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 23, 2019