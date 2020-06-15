Richard T. Roach, Jr., 76, of Bridgewater, passed away at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Mass., on Saturday, June 13, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Richard was the son of the late Josephine M. (Chimber) and Richard T. Roach of Bridgewater. Richard, "Dickie" to his family and friends, grew up in Bridgewater and attended Saint Patrick's Grammar School in Brockton. He graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School, class of 1962 and Northeastern University, class of 1968. He had a career in the insurance industry and served as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserves when he lived in Houston, Texas, with his former wife, Barbara (Lagasse) Tack of Durham, N.H. He loved his family and was a loyal friend. Richard is survived by his son, Jason P. Roach, daughter-in-law Aki T. Roach and his granddaughter Leah Roach, all of Torrance, Calif., as well as his long- time companion Mary O'Connell of Bridgewater. He also leaves his sister, Marianne Roach, of Hopedale; his brother, Thomas A. Roach and his wife Melinda (Johnson) Roach, and their sons Timothy and Christopher Roach of West Wareham, as well as several cousins. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to: New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257 please visit (https://www.nechv.org/donations/online-giving/). For online guest book visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 15, 2020.