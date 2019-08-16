|
Richard Wilson Jr. (affectionately known as Junior, Daddy, Rich, Richie Rich, June, June Bug, and Hollywood), age 48, of Brockton, passed to eternal life on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born in Brockton, he was a son of Mattie (Plowden) Wilson of Richmond, Va., and Richard Wilson Sr., who preceded him in death. Rich was a 1989 graduate of Brockton High School, where he played baseball and football. In 1993, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Social Work from Bridgewater State University. After graduating, Rich became a social worker for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, where he spent over twenty four years supporting families and giving back to the community. To further his career, he earned his master's degree in Social Work from Simmons School of Social Work in 2014. Rich was a hardcore Boston sports fan, with the exception of the New England Patriots. He had no love for the hometown Patriots. In fact, his heart belonged to the Pats' rival, the Miami Dolphins. Rich received great pleasure from taunting, harassing, and trash talking Patriots fans whenever he had the chance. When the Patriots lost in a Super Bowl (which wasn't often) he showed no mercy. Rich had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spreading his jokes, love, TMI posts, and inspirational quotes on his Facebook page. If you ever visited his Facebook page, you would notice that there was never a selfie he didn't like and you were bound to get a good laugh. Rich was truly a wonderful man of God who will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Loved ones left to cherish his precious memories include his daughter, Bryana Berry of Brockton; his strong and loving mother, Mattie Wilson of Richmond, Va.; three sisters, Deloris (Terrance) Bacchus of Mason, Ohio, First Lady Karen (Pastor Ortez) Vandross of Brockton, Danielle Wilson of Richmond, Va.; one brother, Dennis Wilson of Richmond, Va.; three nieces, Jasmine and Janae Bacchus of Mason, Ohio, Jada Delgardo of Huntsville, Ala.; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main Street, Brockton, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 452 Main Street, Brockton, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 9 a.m. The Reverend Ortez Vandross, Eulogist. Interment will follow in the Melrose Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
