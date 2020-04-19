|
Rita C. (Bergeron) Childs of N. Dartmouth and formerly of Bridgewater passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Royal of Fairhaven. She was the wife of the late William J. Childs Jr. Born in New Bedford, a daughter of the late J. Wilfred and Ethel (Montplaisir) Bergeron Sr., she was a communicant of Saint John Evangelist Parish. Mrs. Childs graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1954. She later worked as a secretary for Dana Chase Insurance Company in East Bridgewater. She also worked for Merchants National Bank, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Acushnet Company. Rita was a member of the choir for St. John's and St. Bridget's in Abington. She was also a member of Old Stoughton Musical Society. She enjoyed listening to music, knitting, crocheting, trivia, word searches, and puzzle books. She is survived by a brother, Joseph W. Bergeron Jr. of Mashpee; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was the stepmother of the late Constance L. Childs and sister of the late Norman A. Bergeron, Constance Y. Lavimoniere, and Lorraine C. St. Laurent. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her services will be held at a later date. For online tribute www.rock-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020