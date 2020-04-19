Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rock Funeral Home
1285 Ashley Blvd
New Bedford, MA 02745
(508) 995-5772
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Childs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita C. Childs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita C. Childs Obituary
Rita C. (Bergeron) Childs of N. Dartmouth and formerly of Bridgewater passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Royal of Fairhaven. She was the wife of the late William J. Childs Jr. Born in New Bedford, a daughter of the late J. Wilfred and Ethel (Montplaisir) Bergeron Sr., she was a communicant of Saint John Evangelist Parish. Mrs. Childs graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1954. She later worked as a secretary for Dana Chase Insurance Company in East Bridgewater. She also worked for Merchants National Bank, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Acushnet Company. Rita was a member of the choir for St. John's and St. Bridget's in Abington. She was also a member of Old Stoughton Musical Society. She enjoyed listening to music, knitting, crocheting, trivia, word searches, and puzzle books. She is survived by a brother, Joseph W. Bergeron Jr. of Mashpee; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was the stepmother of the late Constance L. Childs and sister of the late Norman A. Bergeron, Constance Y. Lavimoniere, and Lorraine C. St. Laurent. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her services will be held at a later date. For online tribute www.rock-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -