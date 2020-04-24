|
Rita DiRamio (Brewster) of Clearwater Fla., formerly of Avon passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. Born April 6, 1929 in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Brewster. In her teens during World War II, she worked in an ammunition factory. She also worked at an Electronics Company in Avon, MA as an Inspector. Rita was predeceased by her husband, Alfonso DiRamio and her son Joseph Mathews. She is survived by her children; Paula Atwood of Hartland, VT, Patricia Packard of Lakeville, MA and Mike Mathews, Sr. of Fredericksburg, VA. Seven grandchildren; Dan and Ann Atwood of Huntersville, SC, Dale Atwood of Dalton, GA, Alicyn Packard and Jason Friedman of Toluca Lake, CA, Kristen and Nick Liolios of Lakeville, MA, Tiffany and Mike Trapasso of Fredericksburg, VA, Michael Mathews, Jr. of Raleigh, NC and Kayla Mathews of Fredericksburg, VA. Seven great-grandchildren; Emma Atwood of Great Mills, MD, Nicole Hanson of Ft. Campbell, Danny Atwood of Cleveland, NC, Sadie and Cora Liolios of Lakeville, MA, Bodhi Friedman of Toluca Lake, CA and Althea Trapasso of Fredericksburg, VA. Rita is also survived by her two sisters; Helen Riordan of Pompano, FL and Irene White Dalo of Falmouth, MA. She will be sorely missed by her large extended family. Due to the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 Virus, Ritas services will be private. You may share a memory or offer an online condolence at Southeastfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., Easton, MA.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020