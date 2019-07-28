|
Rita J. Hayward (Bentley) of Pembroke died July 25, 2019 in BIDMC in Boston at the age of 84. Rita was born in Bridgewater, daughter of Mildred (Gilberti) and Ralph Bentley. Raised and educated in Bridgewater, she made Pembroke her home for the past 53 years. Rita loved cars, and owned used car lots with her partner Sonny. She was an active woman who loved spending time with her family and friends, line dancing, zumba, art, card games and so much more. She also volunteered at the Pembroke Senior Center. Mother of Gordon of Pembroke, Kathleen of Pembroke, Ronald of Fla. and Karen of Plymouth. Sister of Harold, Sylvia, Gerald, David and Gary. Rita is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visiting begins 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater, and conclude with a funeral home service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Bridgewater. Online guest book: www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
