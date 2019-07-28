Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Hayward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita J. Hayward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita J. Hayward Obituary
Rita J. Hayward (Bentley) of Pembroke died July 25, 2019 in BIDMC in Boston at the age of 84. Rita was born in Bridgewater, daughter of Mildred (Gilberti) and Ralph Bentley. Raised and educated in Bridgewater, she made Pembroke her home for the past 53 years. Rita loved cars, and owned used car lots with her partner Sonny. She was an active woman who loved spending time with her family and friends, line dancing, zumba, art, card games and so much more. She also volunteered at the Pembroke Senior Center. Mother of Gordon of Pembroke, Kathleen of Pembroke, Ronald of Fla. and Karen of Plymouth. Sister of Harold, Sylvia, Gerald, David and Gary. Rita is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visiting begins 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater, and conclude with a funeral home service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Bridgewater. Online guest book: www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
Download Now