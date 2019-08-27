|
Rita Jarvis, 96, of Brockton, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Rita was born in South Weymouth, the daughter of the late Peter J. and Eva (Riboux) Murphy. She attended Weymouth Public Schools and graduated from Weymouth High School. In her younger years, Rita worked at the famous Toll House Inn in Whitman, for which the famous Chocolate Chip cookies were named. She contributed to the war effort at the Fore River Shipyard in Quincy, where she met her husband of 75 years, Arthur G. Jarvis. They married when he returned from the Pacific after World War II. Rita and Arthur had six children which kept her quite busy as a full-time homemaker. An avid music lover, she learned to play the organ. Always busy, she played golf and was a regular swimmer, a sport she enthusiastically encouraged in her children. Rita was known as a gifted seamstress - another activity she encouraged in her children and created many beautiful quilts which are kept and cherished by her children and grandchildren. An accomplished knitter, she participated in many senior knitting groups in her later years. Rita was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, and her siblings, Marie E. Murphy of Wareham, Gertrude "Trudy" Harrington of Wareham, Peter J. Murphy Jr. of Carver, and Gerard J. Murphy of Marco Island, Fla. She is survived by her sister, Eva Frates of Rockland; her children, Peter Jarvis and his wife Elizabeth of Morristown, N.J., Joanne Denietolis and her husband David of Plymouth, Ellen Webster and her husband John of Rockledge, Fla., Mary Jane Jarvis of Taunton, Leah Jarvis of Norton, Paul Jarvis of Centennial, Colo.; 8 grandchildren; and was blessed with her first great-grandchild this summer. Funeral services will be held at Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St., Brockton, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, with visitation at 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a short service. Rita will be buried with her late husband, Arthur, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to the Go Fund Me - Mark O'Reilly Memorial Swim Meet www.gofundme.com/f/2019MarkOReillyMemorial?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
