|
|
Rita M. (Provost) Cribben, age 91 of Brockton, died December 24, 2019 surrounded by family. She was the devoted wife for 64 years of the late Harold T. Cribben, ret. BFD. Rita was born and raised in Brockton, a daughter of the late Hilaire and Delia (Nault) Provost, and remained a lifelong resident of the city. A 1946 graduate of Brockton High School, Rita had worked for 28 years in the public school cafeteria system retiring as the store keeper. Rita had been a long-time member of the Twentieth Century Catholic Club in Brockton and enjoyed watching the daily Mass and the Rosary on television. Throughout her life, she also enjoyed bowling, Saturday night dancing, golfing, doing word search puzzles and a variety of hand craft activities. She took pride in keeping up with the news from family via texting. Rita was the mother of Robert Cribben and his wife Ellen of Wood-Ridge, N.J.; Marie Cribben of Brockton, Jeanne Cribben and her wife Geraldine O'Hare of Morton, Pa.; Lisa Sheehan and her husband James of Brockton, and the mother-in-law of Denise Cribben of Viera, Fla. She was predeceased by three sons: Gerald Cribben, Joseph Cribben and David Cribben. She leaves six grandchildren: Heather Vath and her husband Brian, Michael Cribben, Kelly Yaple and her husband Eric, Kevin Cribben and Colleen Cribben and Seamus Sheehan, and five great-grandchildren: Justus, Matthias and Cyrus Vath and Riley and Carter Yaple. Rita was the sister of Therese Maheux of Brockton and the late Paul, Charles, George, Albert and Leo Provost, Emelia Enemark and Lorraine Provost. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton on Sunday, December 29, from 2 - 6 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Monday at 9am for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Rita's name to Mercy Neighborhood Ministries of Philadelphia, Inc., 1939 W. Venango St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 www.mercyneighbors.org or Outreach to Haiti, 815 Boswell Ave., Norwich, CT 06360 www.outreachtohaiti.org For online condolences and directions please visit conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 27, 2019