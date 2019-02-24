Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Himmelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Himmelman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita M. Himmelman Obituary
Rita M. (O'Donnell) Himmelman, 87, of Hanson, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on February 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Himmelman, and brother, Michael O'Donnell. She is survived by her sister, Frances O'Donnell of Tewksbury; and her children, Debra Moore of Holyoke, Carol Perez of Quincy, Stephen Himmelman and wife Roxanne of East Bridgewater, Patricia Balchunas and husband Walter of Brockton, Marcia Peterson of Hanson, Paula Himmelman and Nicholas Drobot of Whitman. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Ryan Moore, Ashleigh Moore and her partner Niki, Matthew Moore and his fiance Jenn, Christopher Perez, Stephen Balchunas, Nicole Balchunas, Jason Peterson and his fiance Jess, David Peterson and his wife Sarah, Jamie Giacomozzi and her husband David; and great-grandchildren, Jared, Connor and Emily Giacomozzi; along with several nieces and nephews. While raising her six children, she held various part time jobs including her favorite as "the lunch lady" at L.Z. Thomas School in Hanson. Any occassion would be gifted with her masterpiece cakes, from her children's weddings to her grandchildren's birthdays. While she had always enjoyed camping and traveling in their fifth wheel, she grew to treasure her time at home surrounded by her flower gardens and family, with the Red Sox on and treats in her hands for the grand puppies. Private family services will be held at her home. To send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now