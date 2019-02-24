|
Rita M. (O'Donnell) Himmelman, 87, of Hanson, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on February 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Himmelman, and brother, Michael O'Donnell. She is survived by her sister, Frances O'Donnell of Tewksbury; and her children, Debra Moore of Holyoke, Carol Perez of Quincy, Stephen Himmelman and wife Roxanne of East Bridgewater, Patricia Balchunas and husband Walter of Brockton, Marcia Peterson of Hanson, Paula Himmelman and Nicholas Drobot of Whitman. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Ryan Moore, Ashleigh Moore and her partner Niki, Matthew Moore and his fiance Jenn, Christopher Perez, Stephen Balchunas, Nicole Balchunas, Jason Peterson and his fiance Jess, David Peterson and his wife Sarah, Jamie Giacomozzi and her husband David; and great-grandchildren, Jared, Connor and Emily Giacomozzi; along with several nieces and nephews. While raising her six children, she held various part time jobs including her favorite as "the lunch lady" at L.Z. Thomas School in Hanson. Any occassion would be gifted with her masterpiece cakes, from her children's weddings to her grandchildren's birthdays. While she had always enjoyed camping and traveling in their fifth wheel, she grew to treasure her time at home surrounded by her flower gardens and family, with the Red Sox on and treats in her hands for the grand puppies. Private family services will be held at her home. To send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019