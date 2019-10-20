|
Rita M. Howes, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was one of six children. Five have predeceased with her brother J. David Morrissy surviving her. She was the wife of the late David A. Howes for 46 years and the mother of Susan A. (Barry) Ashton of Rockland, David A. (Carol) Howes of Las Vegas, NV, Thomas J. Howes of Abington, William F. Howes, Janet M. (Mark) Howes Conley of Manchester, CT, Margaret M. Anderson of Middleborough, Richard M. Howes of Rockland and Andrew R. (Tug) Howes of Boca Raton, FL and she had 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was born May 22, 1929, in Somerville. Her parents were James F. and Isabella (Lawlor) Morrissy of Medford. Rita grew up in Medford and graduated from Medford High School. She wrote articles for the school and town newspapers and was in civil air patrol where she was learning to fly a plane. She received her nurses training at Somerville Hospital and her BS at Bridgewater State University. Rita worked in several hospitals in and around Boston as a floor nurse, IV nurse, social worker at many halfway houses and Red Cross. While living in Rockland, where Rita and David raised their children, she was a member of the Holy Family Parish Guild, Holy Family School Mothers Club, a CCD teacher, a member of the Cardinal Spellman High School Parents Club, PM Club, Lions Club, Friends of the Rockland Library, Red Hat Society, and Rocklands Golden Ages. She was a Cub Scouts den mother, Girl Scout volunteer, substitute teacher and nurse, and read to the children at Chipmunks. She was also a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, Rockland Food Pantry, the sewing groups that met on Tuesdays and Thursdays where they made blankets for babies and blankets and hats for cancer patients, the town elections and the Rockland Housing Authority. Rita found time to socialize with her friends at Monday Night Pizza Girls, be an avid card player, an extensive reader, author of a childrens book and Thursday Night Karaoke with her grandchildren. She also loved having breakfast with her great-granddaughters. Donations may be made to the or Cardinal Spellman High School, 738 Court Street, Brockton, MA 02302. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 45 East Water St., in Rockland on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 409 Union St., in Rockland, followed by burial at Holy Family Cemetery. For directions and to sign Ritas online guest book, visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019