Rita T. (Audet) Beauregard, age 86, of West Bridgewater, died peacefully in the company of her family on Sunday, December 1, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Rita previously lived in Brockton for 55 years before moving to The Residence at Five Corners in North Easton. Rita also resided in Hallandale Beach, Florida during the winters with her late husband of 59 years, Marcel F. Beauregard. The daughter of the late Jean-Emilien and Marguerite (Morin) Audet, Rita was born in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. She grew up and attended finishing school in Canada before moving to the United States at the age of 25 and making a home with Marcel in Massachusetts. Rita was a devoted wife and mother of three daughters, Anne, Carol and Suzanne. She was previously a member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Brockton, where she volunteered her time and supported her daughters in school. Marcel and Rita wintered at their home in Hallandale Beach, Fla., where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends for 25 years during retirement. Rita took joy in traveling with her husband and socializing with close friends, often sharing memories of her adventures. She had musical talent and a creative side, playing the piano and sewing in her free time. Rita cherished quiet family time with her children, their spouses and significant others. She was blessed to watch her grandchildren grow up and was fortunate to spend time with an adoring great-grandson. Rita is survived by her three daughters and their significant others, Anne Beauregard and her companion, Bill McCarthy, Carol Imprescia and her husband Richard, and Suzanne Garbarino and her husband David. She leaves her four grandchildren, Maggie Garbarino, Kirstie Imprescia, Kalie Imprescia, and Salvatore M. Imprescia; her great-grandson Benjamin Imprescia; her brother, Jacques Audet and his companion Denise Vaillancourt; and several nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by her dear brothers Rene and Daniel Audet. Visiting hours will be held at Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday, December 6, from 4-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will held on Saturday, December 7, at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street in South Easton. Donations in memory of Rita T. Beauregard can be made online at www.oldcolonyhospice.org/donate-today, www.michaeljfox.org/donate/help-us-find-parkinsons-cure?smcid=ap-a1b1R0000086fHq. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019