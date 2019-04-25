|
|
Rober G. Rashid D.C., age 53, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. He was born October 30, 1965, in Kewanee, Ill., to Thomas and Mary Rashid. He married his loving wife, Cathie A. Rashid, after being together for 10 years, on June 27, 1998, in Kewanee, Ill. Dr. Rober graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1983, in Kewanee, Ill. Went on to graduate from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1997, with his Doctorate of Chiropractic. After graduating with his doctorate he moved to Middleboro, to practice with his brother, Roger Rashid, then eventually taking over the practice, Middleboro Chiropractic DBA Gudmundsson Chiropractic, with the goal of helping and healing others lives. He enjoyed helping others, through his practice, through charities and through the community. He had sat on many boards of trustees, he was apart of the Middleboro Elks lodge, the Middleboro Mitchell Memorial Club, and the Middleboro Rotary. He was a Master Mason, a 32nd Degree Scottish Right Mason, and Aleppo Shriner. He was OG #2 for the La Gloria Cubana Society and an ambassador for the Cigar Rights of America. Some of his hobbies included spending time watching and attending the Patriots games with his son, Joshua N. Rashid, and many of his friends. Patriots games had become a yearly tradition; he looked forward to his yearly fishing trips with his brother, James Rashid, and many friends. One of his biggest hobbies though, was smoking many many cigars, and going to cigar events and bars. He was a true cigar aficionado. He is survived by his wife, Cathie A. Rashid; his son, Joshua N. Rashid; his brother, James and Tonyia Rashid of Walker, Iowa; his sisters, Diane Gudmundsson, Middleboro, Tonia Rashid of Eldridge, Iowa and Rita Rashid of Kewanee, Ill.; mother-in-law, Marilyn Sandler of Bettendorf, Iowa; brother-in-law, Jaime DeClerck of Clive, Iowa; sister-in-law, Terri DeClerck of Davenport, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family, friends and others whose lives Rober touched are invited to Dahlbarg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford Street, Lakeville, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, just chat. Funeral services have been omited at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name, to either or Operation Cigars for Warriors.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2019