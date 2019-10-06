|
Robert A. Yonitis, 69, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died Sept. 28, 2019. He graduated from Brockton High School in 1968 and was retired from Montello Heel Company. He enjoyed history and was a hard worker and an excellent handyman; he could fix or replace anything that was broken. Bob was the son of the late Nellie and Michael Yonitis; beloved brother of Michael Yonitis and his wife Patricia of Brockton; uncle of Michael Yonitis Jr. of Fall River and Kevin Yonitis of Brockton; and he leaves several cousins. A private family funeral was held. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 6, 2019